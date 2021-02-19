Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%.

OEC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. 727,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

