Orion Protocol (ORN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $139.61 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $139.61 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol token can now be purchased for $8.16 or 0.00014556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00525704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00067989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00087711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.63 or 0.00418799 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00028585 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,120,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

Orion Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

