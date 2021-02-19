Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$23.50 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$23.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.20.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$6.35 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

See Also: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.