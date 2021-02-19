Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Trading Down 8.4% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) were down 8.4% during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 3,448,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,166,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $145,281.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Dagnon sold 63,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $162,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $401.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

