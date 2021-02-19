Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Ronald Hilton Sells 5,000 Shares

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at $778,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

