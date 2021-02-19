Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVID. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.