Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVID. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
