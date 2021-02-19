Oxen Hits 1-Day Volume of $258,852.00 (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and approximately $258,852.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,233.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,952.18 or 0.03534424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.82 or 0.00430565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.01303208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.00497561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00436854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.57 or 0.00321496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00027269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 52,837,913 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

Oxen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.