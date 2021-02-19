Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB) Shares Gap Down to $1,024.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (LON:OXB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.38), but opened at GBX 976 ($12.75). Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.22), with a volume of 35,064 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.67 million and a PE ratio of -61.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 987.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 883.10.

Get Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Heath sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 869 ($11.35), for a total value of £136,919.64 ($178,886.39).

Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.