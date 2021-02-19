Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Sells $10,594,800.29 in Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $42.74 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,526,000. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.