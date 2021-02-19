PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading 16% Higher

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) traded up 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.38. 840,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average session volume of 227,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on PainReform in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of PainReform as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

PainReform Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFX)

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

