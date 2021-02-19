Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock valued at $107,623,718.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,814,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,346,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,809,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

