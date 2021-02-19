Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Pamp Network token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded down 20% against the dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $2,679.89 and $35,398.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00065094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.70 or 0.00838224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00035485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00056314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.31 or 0.04966943 BTC.

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a token. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

