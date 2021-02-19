Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

PAAS stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

