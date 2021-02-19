Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 90,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 target price for the company.

Get Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$52.88 million and a PE ratio of -120.00.

In other Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,350. Insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $8,640 in the last ninety days.

About Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.