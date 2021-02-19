Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) (LON:PAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

LON:PAG traded up GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 448 ($5.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,659. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 526 ($6.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 470.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s previous dividend of $14.20. This represents a yield of 3.19%. Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L) news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

About Paragon Banking Group PLC (PAG.L)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

