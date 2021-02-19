Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

TSE POU opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.04. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$129,000. Also, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.