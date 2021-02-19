Parkgene Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Parkgene has a market cap of $1.36 million and $43.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded up 155.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00836665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00036434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007004 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00055876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,528.31 or 0.04926652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00016856 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

