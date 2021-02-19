PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.44 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00002273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $134.79 million and $2.44 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00078387 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 267.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010393 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,412,187 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io.

