Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after buying an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. Insiders have sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 75,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

