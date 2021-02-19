Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,147. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

