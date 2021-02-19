Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 385.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $62,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 335,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,960,381. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

