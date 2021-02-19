Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases New Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.72. 31,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

