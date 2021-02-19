Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

PAX stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Patria Investments has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.