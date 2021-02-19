PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $345.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Truist increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $290.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.50. PayPal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

