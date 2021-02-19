PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 14.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price rose 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 7,381,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,591,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.