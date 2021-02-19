PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,840. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.71 million, a P/E ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

