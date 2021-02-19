PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $779.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.08 and a beta of 1.53.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $22,032,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 175,307 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 32.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,227 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

