Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target increased by Macquarie from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

