Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,779 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,900 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,281,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $138.45 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

