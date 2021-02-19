Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE:PBT opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.