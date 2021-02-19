Perpetual Protocol (PERP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for about $6.83 or 0.00012151 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $148.84 million and $2.39 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00546310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00086800 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00069804 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00082020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00030310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00425396 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

