Personal Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.01. 607,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,044,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

