Personal Wealth Partners Has $254,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Personal Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.39.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

