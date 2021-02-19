Personal Wealth Partners Sells 5,325 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,421,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

