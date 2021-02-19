Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives GBX 295 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 295 ($3.85).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

LON:PETS traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 376.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.38. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 174.90 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.