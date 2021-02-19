Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.03.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

