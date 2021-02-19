Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at National Bank Financial

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$945.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$5.93.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas purchased 15,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

