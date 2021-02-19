Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.68

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

