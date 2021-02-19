Phillips 66 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 35,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,924% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,748 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.05 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

