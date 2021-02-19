Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.98. 3,684,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 1,470,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

