Phoenix Global Price Reaches $0.0089 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $30.85 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix Global token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.74 or 0.00599197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00061596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00062707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00743162 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00086068 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,468,104,494 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china.

Phoenix Global Token Trading

Phoenix Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.