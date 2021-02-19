Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of JNPR opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after buying an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after buying an additional 414,746 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

