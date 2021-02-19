Piper Sandler Weighs in on Seagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.50) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.51). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

SGEN stock opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagen by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,306 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,449,083.86. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $1,454,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,096,173. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.