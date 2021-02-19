Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX) (ASX:PMC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.25.

About Platinum Capital Limited (PMC.AX)

Platinum Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom up approach to create its portfolio.

