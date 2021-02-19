Playtika Holding Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 24th (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 24th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.30.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $32.56 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.