Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) Announces $0.83 Dividend

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,413 ($18.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,375.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.03. The company has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. Plus500 Ltd. has a one year low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) target price on shares of Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) in a research note on Wednesday.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

