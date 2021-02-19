Point View Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,012 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.48 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

