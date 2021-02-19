Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

