Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $543,000 Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,661,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 349,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 260.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 126,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 176,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 82,916 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RMT opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $12.28.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

