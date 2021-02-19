Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 43.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 722,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 219,811 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2,775.0% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 277,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 28.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 920,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

